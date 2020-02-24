Kim Kardashian Gets Awkward During Scott Disick’s Improv Class In Hilarious ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Teaser

Kim Kardashian wants nothing to do with improv in a new teaser for the upcoming 18th season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

The reality star, 39, joined Scott Disick for an improv class at The Groundlings in Los Angeles, and she got super-awkward.

“This is not my thing,” she quietly told Disick, later telling the group of comedians, “Let me just start by saying I am very shy… We’re here for Scott.”

But after participating in a round of warmups, involving some very loud vocal exercises, Kardashian tapped out.

“I’ll sit and support now,” she joked. “You got this, I believe in you.”

Luckily, Kardashian didn’t stop Disick from joining in on the activities as he even performed a skit for the rest of the class.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” returns this spring.