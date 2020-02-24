Brittany Snow Celebrates Epic Bachelorette Party With Anna Kendrick And Anna Camp 

Brittany Snow is getting her bachelorette on.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old actress celebrated her engagement to fiancé Tyler Stanaland before she makes her way down the aisle.

The bachelorette party was an ultimate girls getaway in Palm Springs with Snow’s closest friends, including her “Pitch Perfect” co-stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, and Chrissie Fit, who each documented the weekend fun with the official hashtag “#snowonebutyou.”

“She’s getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses #snowonebutyou,” Camp captioned a selfie of her and Snow in matching sunhats and tinted sunglasses.

With the weekend being all about Snow, of course there was a large sign that read “SNOW”, which all the girls posed under for a goofy photo. Fit shared the picture on Instagram:

While Snow celebrated with her girl squad, it seemed like Stanaland was also having some fun celebrating his bachelor party with his guys. The two groups later came together for an epic bash out. Camp shared some photos on her Instagram Stories and even caught the future bride and groom exchanging a passionate kiss.

Photo: Instagram/ therealannacamp

Photo: Instagram/ chrissiefit

Photo: Instagram/ brittanysnow

Photo: Instagram/ brittanysnow

The pre-wedding festivities come just over a year after Snow posted an adorable black and white photo of the couple kissing with an evident ring on her finger, announcing her engagement in February 2019.

“A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” the actress captioned the photo. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened.”