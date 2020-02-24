Ariana Grande Dazzles As The Pickle Fairy On Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’

Ariana Grande’s highly anticipated cameo on Jim Carrey’s “Kidding” finally premiered Sunday night and fans are buzzing.

The singer, 26, who guest-starred as Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy Of Hope, on “Kidding”‘s fictional children’s program, joined Carrey and Catherine Keener to sing a couple songs.

And in one song, the trio sing about glue and “sticking together” while helping the residents of Pickle Barrel Falls rebuild their demolished town.

“Kidding” stars Carrey as a children’s television host named Mr. Pickles, struggling to juggle his day job with a tumultuous family life offscreen.

Grande returned to her acting roots for the special. She previously starred on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” and “Sam And Cat” and had a brief stint on Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens”.

And her killer appearance had Twitter talking:

i don't know who needs to hear this but @jimcarrey and @arianagrande need to star in more tv and film together. 🥰 — 𝕔𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕝𝕚𝕟 • 267 • (@qrandslamqrxnde) February 24, 2020

ariana grande sang with jim carrey and i’ve never envied someone so much for it — ⊹ 𝖏 ⊹ ! 𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐓 𝟔 ! (@adorinangel) February 24, 2020