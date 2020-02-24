Wilson Phillips Join Kelly Clarkson For ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Of ‘Hold On’

Kelly Clarkson had a big surprise in her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened things by performing a cover of the Wilson Phillips classic “Hold On”.

But a few lines into the song, Clarkson surprised the audience by lifting up the curtain behind her to reveal Wilson Phillips themselves.

The group joined Clarkson to finish off the song, with the audience cheering them on.