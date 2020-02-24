Carrie Underwood Insists Songwriters Still Aren’t Writing For Women: ‘They’re Giving Consumers What They Want… Dude Songs’

Carrie Underwood admitted country songwriters still aren’t writing for women as she spoke during a Q&A at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Despite Underwood’s huge success, she said it’s still difficult for her to find demos because writers tend to cater for guys.

The singer shared, according to The Boot, “To be honest, I don’t know what the answer is. It’s hard for me to find demos because songwriters aren’t writing for women. Why would they? That’s their jobs, it’s what pays their mortgage and gets their kids through college. They’re giving consumers — which is the artists — what they want, which is dude songs.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Son Thinks His Mom Is 70 And That Her Job Is To Do The Laundry

Underwood said of the solution, “I feel like being aware is step 1, and I feel like everybody is.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob’s First Birthday With Sweet Smash Cake Pics

“But it takes more people just to step it up and do it,” the star continued. “Something incredible has come out of all of the conversation, and that is the fact that we as women have realized that we have to support each other.”

Underwood also spoke about the small amount of women in the country music industry and how it resulted in some rivalry.

“Even earlier on in my career, there was still not that many of us, and I remember falling into my own mindset of things being like a competition.

“I feel like over the past two to three years especially, we’ve kind of put that crap behind us and realized that we’re going to have to do it for ourselves [and] band together. It’s been wonderful, and everybody’s just been so supportive.”