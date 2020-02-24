Pete Davidson Calls Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande The ‘Queen Of Shade’

Pete Davidson is finally addressing his past romances with female stars like Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande.

Sitting down for a no holds barred interview with Charlamagne tha God, the 26-year-old comedian revealed how he’s learned a lot thanks to each of the women he’s dated: “I think you grow a lot as a person. I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody.”

With Davidson’s “Alive From New York” stand-up special hitting Netflix this week, the “Saturday Night Live” star was asked if there is any topic that’s off limits in the show – specifically his relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Admitting that the 26-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer does feature in some of the punchlines, Davidson said: “I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being sh**ty or anything. I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up’s part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up’s just how I do it.”

Grande appeared to throw shade at Davidson after removing her engagement ring at the end of her recent Grammys performance.

Asked how he felt about that moment, Davidson said: “She’s the queen of shade. I get it, that’s her job, that’s her aura. She has music to it and stuff. I get it, so I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.”

The “Big Time Adolescence” actor also recalled what it was like supporting Grande after the death of her previous boyfriend Mac Miller.

Conceding that he knew their engagement was over around that same time, Davidson added: “I think I said, like, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’ I pretty much knew it was over around after that.”

He adds, “That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. That s*** is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”