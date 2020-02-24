Watch Live: Public Memorial Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant Held At Staples Center In Los Angeles

It’s been almost a month since the world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in the devastating helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., but fans are gathering Monday to honour the lives that were lost.

As announced on Instagram by Kobe’s wife Vanessa, the “Celebration of Life” is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 24, livestreaming across the world.

The date, 2.24.2020, is symbolic to the Bryant family as 2 is the number Ginanna wore on her basketball jersey, 24 is for the number Bryant wore for the second half of his NBA career with the L.A. Lakers, and 2020 for Kobe’s years as a Laker and the number of years he spent with Vanessa.

Not only does the date have deep meaning for the Bryants, but holding the memorial at the Lakers’ home, the Staples Center, is also significant for the family. The Staples Center has previously held memorials for Michael Jackson and most recently, Nipsey Hussle.

During the celebration of life, stars and fans alike made their way into the Staples Center to pay their respects.

Some of the first stars to arrive were Ciara, Russell Wilson, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Kim Kardashian and some of the Kardashian clan, including husband Kanye West, sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance. Khloe’s ex-husband, and Kobe’s former teammate, Lamar Odom was also spotted in the audience.

Lamar Odom – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union- Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kobe Bryant’s parents Joe and Pam Bryant – Photo: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez/CPImages

Jimmy Kimmel – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vanessa Laine Bryant – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WNBA player Diana Taurusi – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Jordan – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alicia Keys – Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce also took the stage to perform her own stunning tribute, her tracks “XO” and “Halo”, in Lakers gold, for the Bryant family and the others who perished in the tragic accident.

A limited number of tickets were sold for the public memorial service, ranging in price from $24.02 to $224, from which all proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.