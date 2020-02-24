Midland’s Mark Wystrach Opens Up About Medical Emergency Following Daughter’s Birth: ‘We Were Very Lucky’

Midland’s Mark Wystrach is opening up about the birth of his daughter following post-natal complications.

Back in November, the trio were forced to postpone tour dates due to a medical emergency after the birth of Wystrach’s daughter Sundance “Sunny” Leon.

“We regretfully must postpone our upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby,” the band announced on Instagram. “His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Insists Songwriters Still Aren’t Writing For Women: ‘They’re Giving Consumers What They Want… Dude Songs’

During an exclusive sit-down interview with the group at the Big Machine Store & Distillery during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Wystrach opened up about the scary incident.

“We were very lucky,” he said. “I had a lot of good fortune but it’s just a reminder that life is precious, nothing’s guaranteed, and when it comes to the tough times, you really realize what an amazing community of family and friends and fans that really lifted us up and kept us strong through it.

The singer was happy to announce Sunny is doing great, telling us, “My daughter is very lucky and kind of a little miracle. She’s happy, healthy, and an amazing little kid.”

The trio have resumed their tour dates and are set to headline a series of shows, including opening the Houston Livestock & Rodeo on Mar. 3. The trio will also support Tim McGraw on his “Here on Earth” tour, kicking off July 10 in Syracuse, NY.