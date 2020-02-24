Harrison Ford Spills On His Favourite ‘Star Wars’ Memories While Playing With Adorable Puppies

Harrison Ford’s latest interview will have you itching to rewatch “Star Wars”.

The actor stopped by Buzzfeed to promote his latest film, “The Call Of The Wild”, for their hit “Dogs Playing With Celebrities” series and answered some burning questions about filming “Stars Wars”.

And after being asked about one of his favourite behind-the-scenes memories from set, Ford replied: “The complete and utter disdain that our very experienced British crew felt for what we were doing.”

“They couldn’t figure it out,” he continued. “Guy running around in a dog suit and a princess and some guys in tight pants. They couldn’t figure out what we were doing, so they laughed at us constantly, thought we were ridiculous. And we were, but we made a movie that people really enjoyed seeing.”

Ford also answered questions about “Call Of The Wild”, both the book and the film, his movie history and carpentry.

“Call Of The Wild” is in theatres now.