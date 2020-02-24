Amazon Reveals Official Trailer For ‘Making The Cut’

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are teaming up once again in the search for the next big global name in fashion.

The official trailer for “Making the Cut” shows the former “Project Runway” stars back in action, as they play host to Amazon’s groundbreaking new fashion show.

Debuting on March 27, the 10-episode series will watch as a group of 12 diverse entrepreneurs and designers face-off for the chance to win $1 million to invest in their brand.

The winner of the series will also have the opportunity to create an exclusive fashion-line for Amazon.

While visiting fashion capitals like New York, Paris and Tokyo, the 12 participants will face challenges that put their design and entrepreneurial skills to the text.

Judges each week include influential names from the word of fashion and design, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni.

Making the Cut/Amazon — Making the Cut/Amazon

As the first ever instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Contestants include 26-year-old Ji Won Choi – a designer who has collaborated with Adidas and had pieces worn by Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner.

Also competing is 35-year-old Rinat Brodach, who recently dressed Billy Porter for the Critics’ Choice Awards and has also had her designs worn by Laverne Cox and Adam Lambert.