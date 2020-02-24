Wendy Williams Shuts Down Rumours About New Boyfriend

Wendy Williams is still very much single.

On Monday’s “The Wendy Williams Show”, the host addressed rumours that spread over the weekend after she was spotted out for dinner with William Selby in New York on Friday night.

“I had an interesting weekend,” Williams said, according to People. “It was all innocent to me but apparently it caused waves everywhere else. All I’m doing is being Wendy. So I met this young man that I really like. Not in that way, I was setting you up with dramatic effect, he’s this rapper from Philly.”

She continued, explaining the whole story of her evening out.

“His name is Black Papi. He’s 27,” she said. “Now, I went to a studio session because he’s working on his album and he’s working on it in N.Y. Now, I don’t know Black Papi but I was going along for a ride on Friday night. So Black Papi, 27, he’s from from Philly. He got his mom on the FaceTime. His mom and I are the same age. She and I are talking like we’re two homegirls. … I told Papi, ‘Look, your weight is not quite up for the ‘Wendy Show’. But one day…’ “

Williams went on, “I was only at the studio for 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweller, Will. But and whatever, here is the big [scoop]. Will is my friend, he happens to be a jeweller. I’m one of his probably low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time.”

The host then made it clear that she and Selby are not together.

“Will is involved with his family, he’s got a whole ‘nother life,” she said. “No, we did not plan to dress alike. A lot of you all said we looked like a couple. No, we’re not a couple.”

She added, “We are not a couple and I do not have a boyfriend. That’s it. If I did, I wouldn’t have been out with Will.”