Watch Selena Gomez Perform A Beautiful Acoustic Rendition Of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez is putting her incredible vocal skills at the forefront.

During a performance at Los Angeles’ Village Studios, the singer decided to forego the electro-pop sound of her hit “Rare” and instead deliver a stripped-down, acoustic version of the song, which is the title track of her latest album released in January.

Joined only by a guitarist and a back-up singer, Gomez keeps the performance simple, sitting on a stool in a darkened studio. Emphasizing the song’s message of not wanting to wait around for someone who doesn’t appreciate her, the “Wizards of Waverley Place” alum occasionally stares right into the camera to make her point.

Gomez’s album, Rare, debuted at no.1 on Rolling Stones’ Top 200 Albums chart. Since then, she also dropped a digital version of “Feel Me”, a song that only appears on the vinyl version of Rare as a bonus track.

You can catch the full performance up top.