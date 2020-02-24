Cardi B Slams Twitter User For Saying Her Daughter Kulture Is ‘Not The Cutest’: ‘Dumb B***h!’

Cardi B is not one to hold back on social media.

The rapper replied to one Twitter user who commented on her 1-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she welcomed with Offset in July 2018.

The person in question mentioned Kulture was “not the cutest.”

In since-deleted tweets, Cardi fired back, “My daughter is very much the cutest… b***h so sit down with your overgrown gums. That’s a fake tweet. Dumb b***h play with your mother or in traffic don’t play with mines.”

As the social media user insisted it was an “opinion,” Cardi went on: “Ok and this a fact b***h, YOU IS TRASH… You lucky I am a change woman I woulda violated your kids so bad you would hate your baby father for makin them. Don’t try my kid.”

Despite getting rid of the rest of the messages, Cardi did leave one pic of Kulture up on her page, alongside the comment: “B***h who ain’t cute?”