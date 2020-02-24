Tyra Banks Reveals She Still Hasn’t Washed Famous ‘Kiss My Fat A$$’ Swimsuit

In 2007, Tyra Banks hit headlines around the globe after advocating for body-positivity while wearing a swimsuit on “The Tyra Banks Show”.

When unflattering paparazzi shots of Banks on the beach were published with headlines like “Tyra Shanks” and “America’s Next Top Waddle”, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took a stand on her show, telling bodyshamers to “kiss my fat a$$”.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Responds To Viral Clip Of Her Interviewing Beyoncé: ‘I Was Cray-Cray’

While appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens live” on Monday, Feb. 24, the “America’s Next Top Model” host revealed that she still hasn’t washed that famous swimsuit.

Watch What Happens Live — Watch What Happens Live

Admitting that she keeps the piece “in archive,” Banks said: “Oh my god, it is so there. And it still has like the oil and the sand in it. Like I did not wash it. I’m like, ‘It’s gonna stay stank and real’… I have a good archive.”

It was over 12 years ago when the model used her platform to hit out against magazines and tabloids who make fun of women’s body shapes.

In an impassioned speech, she told viewers: “To all of you who have something nasty to say to me or to women built like me… I have one thing to say to you: Kiss my fat a$$!”

The Tyra Banks Show — The Tyra Banks Show

Explaining the decision behind the brave move while featuring on TV One’s “Uncensored”, Banks later said: “I laughed it off in the beginning, but I’ll never forget being in a grocery store and this woman said, ‘Tyra if you’re fat then what am I?’ I was like ‘Woah’, and then she was tearing up.

“I realized I needed to do something, and then I decided to address it.”

Although the swimsuit was covered in oil and sand, she told her stylist to “pull it out” so that she could wear it just moments before the show.

RELATED: Tyra Banks Praises Gabrielle Union For How ‘Vulnerable’ She Was In ‘AGT’ Claims

Banks continued: “I go out on stage and I surprise my audience, I surprise all my producers. No one knew that I was going to do that episode in the same swimsuit that I was wearing just two weeks earlier.”