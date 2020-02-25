Sam Hunt Details Long-Awaited Album ‘Southside’

Sam Hunt is opening up about his highly anticipated new album Southside.

Nearly six years since the “House Party” singer rose to fame with his debut album Montevello, Hunt announced his sophomore album will hit shelves and streaming services April 3.

universal music group

RELATED: Sam Hunt Sings Stunning Rendition Of Reba’s ‘Fancy’ At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Awards

During an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Hunt details the album-making process and if he thought he would never release another album after his long break: “When and what the album would be like, how I was going to come about writing the songs, those are questions I had, but no, I always wanted to make another record.”

Back in October, the singer gave fans a first listen of the upcoming project with his down-home single “Kinfolks”, which followed his six-time platinum “Body Like a Back Road”.

Written by Hunt’s longtime collaborators Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne, “Kinfolks” is an ode to Hunt’s hometown and old friends, which still remain important despite his fame.

“When you hear the record, you’ll hear that there are some songs that are more stripped down or more produced like ‘Kinfolks’,” he explains. “When I thought about our fan base and songs that do well in the live show, and songs that people like to hear on the radio, there are songs on the record that I think people will like.”

But Hunt hasn’t stayed completely quiet since Montevello in 2014. The singer seemingly shifted to a singles-only model, releasing new music without a clear timeline for putting out an entire album.

“I wondered if anyone was interested in hearing a song from me,” says Hunt of his time off. “But I wonder that every time I put a song out and I guess I’m trying to say that I’ll never take it for granted that people are interested in my music.”

RELATED: Sam Hunt Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Southside’, Reveals 2020 Tour Dates

In addition to the April 3 release date, the singer announced his plans to hit the road on the “Southside Summer Tour” with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

“This tour’s the biggest one we’ve done,” reveals the singer. “Hopefully people come out and have a good time. We’ll keep trying to step it up, add more songs to the mix and hopefully, we’re a little more refined after being in it for 5 years.”

Watch our full interview with Hunt below.