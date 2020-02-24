Orville Peck’s New Music Video Is All About LGBTQ+ Community Members Performing In Rodeos

Orville Peck is using his new music video for his song “Queen of the Rodeo” to mix bull riding and drag pageantry.

Released on Monday, the eight-minute video stars Thanks Jem, a First Nations community member and a drag queen about whom the song was written. Throughout the clip, Jem portrays a pageant entrant who must conquer her fears to win the crown. This all happens around a brief cocktail break where Thanks Jem sips on a drink while watching a video of Orville Peck singing his song “Roses are Falling”.

Thanks Jem is not the only familiar face in the video though. Model Tess Holiday and drag performer Louisianna Purchase also make special appearances. The only face not visible is Peck’s as he dons an intricate mask the entire time.

“For all the LGBTQ+ and two-spirit community members working and performing in rodeos, ranches, and roadhouses across North America,” a caption at the end of the video reads.

“Queen of the Rodeo” appeared on Peck’s 2019 debut album Pony. The singer will be performing at this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach. In the meantime, you can watch the full video up top.