Vanessa Bryant Pays Emotional Tribute To Kobe And Gianna: ‘It’s Impossible To Imagine Life Without Them’

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa attended Kobe and Gianna’s memorial on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where she spoke publicly for the first time since their tragic deaths on Jan. 26. Kobe and Gianna, as well as seven other victims, died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Clearly emotional, Vanessa received a standing ovation before addressing the crowd.

“Thank you so much for being here. It means so much to us, the outpouring of love and support from around the world has been so uplifting,” she said before sharing memories first of Gianna. “My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul, she would kiss me every morning and every night.”

“She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me,” she continued. “She was one of my very best friends.”

She remembered that Gianna loved baking and was competitive like her father.

“Her smile took up her entire face, like mine,” she said. “Kobe always said she was me she had my fire, my personality… she was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh, it was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other.”

Vanessa praised Gianna as a great athlete and noted that she was also great at academics, and had so much “swag.”

“She was a nice person, a leader, a teacher … she gave the best hugs and kisses,” she remembered, fighting back tears. ” … I miss looking at her beautiful face.”

“I won’t be able to see her go to high school with [sister] Natalia, I won’t be able to see her walk down the aisle,” she continued, breaking down in tears. “Or have a father daughter-dance with her daddy and have babies of her own. Gianna would’ve been an amazing mommy. … She probably would have been the best player in the WNBA. She would have made a huge difference in the way women are viewed in sports.”

Vanessa Bryant shares a sweet message to Gianna during the 'Celebration of Life' memorial. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/g0xi7EfHPB — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2020

Then, she emotionally remembered her late husband.

“Now for my soulmate. Kobe was known for being a fierce competitor on the basketball court, the greatest of all time, a writer, and Oscar winner and the Black Mamba, but to me, he was Kob-Kob, my boo-boo, may bae-boo, my papi-chulo,” she said through tears. ” I was his vee-bee, his principesa, his reina, his queen mamba. I couldn’t see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player, he was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words.”

He also said he was a romantic and even bought her Rachel McAdams’ blue dress from “The Notebook”. She also called him the “greatest girl dad.”

“He happily did carpool, he was a doting father, he was a father that was hands-on and present,” she shared. “He shared a love of movies and the break-down of films with Natalia. He loves your typical tear-jerkers, ‘Steel Magnolias’, ‘Little Women’ … he had a tender heart.”

She said Kobe knew where she was at all times, even when she was late to his games.

“I want my daughters to remember the amazing husband and father he was,” she said. “… He also liked working on projects to improve people’s lives.”

Vanessa broke down in tears when she talked about Kobe and Gianna dying together.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” she said. “He had to bring them home to him together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you boo-boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven. Until we meet again, we love and miss you forever and always.”

Vanessa Bryant on her late husband, Kobe Bryant: "I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband, and the beautiful father of our children." 💜💛 #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/CRA2ei6Yaj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2020

Vanessa, 37, has been mourning her devastating loss on Instagram, which she made public after Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. Vanessa met Kobe during a music video shoot in 1999 while she was still in high school and he was just 20 years old. They got engaged when she turned 18, and they got married in April 2001.

On Jan. 29, Vanessa spoke out about how she and her daughters — 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 8-month-old Capri — were coping with their unfathomable family loss.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she wrote in part. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” she continued. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

For more on how Vanessa has been handling Kobe and Gianna’s deaths, watch the video below:

More From ET:

Inside Kobe Bryant’s Relationship With Wife Vanessa and Their 4 Daughters

Vanessa Bryant Posts Tribute Ahead of Gianna and Kobe’s Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Posts Valentine’s Day Message for Kobe and Gianna