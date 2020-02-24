‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Shoot Halted In Venice Following Coronavirus Outbreak

The global coronavirus outbreak has just put a stop on the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” sequel.

According to Deadline, with 219 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Italy, the local government in Venice has stopped all public gatherings, including production on the seventh film in the Tom Cruise franchise. The outlet reports that Cruise is not currently in Italy.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts,” the statement continued. “We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

The film had been set to shoot in Venice for three weeks before moving on to other international locales.

Along with the film production, Venice has closed all schools and museums, and all sports, cultural and other public events have been cancelled.

“Mission: Impossible” is set to hit theatres on July 23, 2021.