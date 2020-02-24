Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Critics Disapprove Of Her Sheer Dress

After playing onscreen sisters for 11 years, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are proving that they totally have each other’s backs.

Sarah, 29, and Ariel, 22, looked chic as they stepped out for Global’s “Modern Family” wrap party at the Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The pair starred as sisters Haley and Alex Dunphy for the sitcom’s 11-season run.

Hyland shared a set of snapshots from the party, which she captioned with a sweet tribute to her castmates.

“I love these people with all my heart,” she said.

Joking about the fact that she and Winter were wearing similar slinky black dresses at the party, the actress added: “11 years together is proof you and your TV sister will start wearing the same outfit.”

While most fans left positive words, praising the touching post, Hyland was quick to clap-back at some negative comments directed at Winter’s sheer ensemble.

When one fan asked, “What’s up with Ariel Winter’s outfit tho,” the feisty star quipped, “You [think] that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW”.

Hyland’s fiancée Wells Adams also dropped in on the comments, saying: “You ladies both look 🔥!!!”

Meanwhile, Winter also shared her own post bidding goodbye to the show that she has been a part of since she was just 11-years-old.

She said: “In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade.”