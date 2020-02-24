‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Release Date In China Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Paramount is pushing the release date of Jim Carrey’s new animated film “Sonic the Hedgehog” in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Jeff Fowler-directed movie recently clocked past $203 million worldwide at the weekend box office

It has been noted that no other Hollywood movies in China have been officially dated or moved in the wake of the coronavirus situation. Meanwhile, the country’s exhibition infrastructure remains closed as the government looks to contain the virus.

There’s been talk that should the situation improve in the country, Disney’s “Mulan” could go on in May. MGM has also cancelled an April premiere in China and a publicity tour for its upcoming 007 movie “No Time to Die”.

In addition, Disney moved Pixar’s “Onward”‘s Korea and Taiwan premiere dates, pushing them later into April. And earlier Monday, Paramount confirmed that the Venice shoot of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” has been put to a halt. Additionally, Venetian authorities have put a stop to all public gatherings as the coronavirus situation in Italy becomes more concerning.

Paramount’s China local office released the following statement: “Due to the current coronavirus situation, the China release date of the film ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ will be postponed and we will reannounce the new release date at a later time.”

It continued: “‘Sonic’ will only be slowing down his pace temporarily, and we look forward to bringing him zooming onto the big screen in China once it is appropriate to do so.”

The statement concluded: “As the whole country and world unite together to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, we would like to express our gratitude and respect to all the medical staff, the rescue personnel, and people in service who provide us with much-needed assistance and support during this time.”