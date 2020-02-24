Annabella Sciorra Speaks Out About Her ‘Painful, But Necessary’ Harvey Weinstein Testimony

Harvey Weinstein accuser, Annabella Sciorra, has spoken out since the disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape on Monday.

“The Sopranos” actress was just one of the many who accused Weinstein of sexual assault. Sciorra released a statement in the afternoon after he was found guilty where she spoke out about her “painful but necessary” testimony.

“I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart,” she said via The Hollywood Reporter. “While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.”

On Monday morning, Weinstein was convicted of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, but the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, he was acquitted.

Those two charges involved Sciorra’s testimony where she claimed he raped her in the winter of 1993.

An attorney for one of the six women accusing Weinstein, Debra Katz, praised Sciorra’s testimony.

“Annabella Sciorra is a hero. She was brave and courageous to come forward. She was the second witness. Her testimony undoubtedly set the tone… no one who heard the power of Annabella’s testimony could come away with anything else. Juries engage in all sorts of horse-trading. We don’t know exactly what they did in the jury room. We will know more in the days to come,” Katz said.

Rosie Perez also tweeted out her support for Sciorra.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI! https://t.co/LihJLiudNo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

“Harvey Weinstein has been handcuffed and taken to jail!” she wrote. “Gutted for my dear friend #AnnabellaSciorra who told the truth! Yet I congratulate her and all who came forward for their bravery. This is not enough, but survivors take courage! This is still a great win!”

Weinstein has been taken to Rikers Island jail with no bail as he awaits sentencing that could be up to 25 years in jail.