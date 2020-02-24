‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Chad Johnson Accused By Girlfriend Of Punching Hole In Her Wall During Drunken Rampage

Annalise Miller, girlfriend of Chad Johnson, is going public with some frightening accusations aimed at the “Bachelorette”/”Bachelor in Paradise” star.

According to some video posts on her Instagram Stories, Miller claimed that Johnson, 32, went into a drunken rage and angrily punched a hole in her wall.

“So Chad just got drunk for the first time in like 50 days and punched a hole in my wall, for no f**king reason,” she said. “This is the reality of my life, which is great.”

In addition, she also shared video of Johnson yelling through the locked door as he tried to get back inside her home.

According to Miller, the fight happened when she went to retrieve some keys and noticed “his phone lit up” with several notifications from the Hinge dating app.

“So of course I confronted him about that,” she continued, “and he went crazy. On me. Like, how dare I have the audacity.”

Johnson has yet to respond to Miller’s accusations; reality-TV site Reality Steve archived her Instagram Stories videos and shared them on Twitter.

Here’s Part 2 of the video… pic.twitter.com/fEUhpBo36Y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

Reality Steve later posted Miller’s followup, promising an “update soon maybe,” adding that she’s “being guilted for sharing this/’ruining his life.””