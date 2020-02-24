Tool Announces Surprise North American Tour, 5 Canadian Dates

Less than a month after concluding the southern leg of their 2020 U.S. tour, Tool has announced a brand new stretch of North American shows. Twenty-eight, to be exact.

The news of the spring trek was reported on Monday by Pitchfork, who revealed that the “Schism” rockers will play five Canadian shows across five different cities: Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

However, first, the tour will kick off on April 16 in Miami, Fla., before concluding nine weeks later in San Francisco, Calif., on June 23.

On the road, Tool will continue to promote its latest release, Fear Inoculum, which serves as both their first new album in 13 years and the long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2006 album 10,000 Days.

The 86-minute spanning album dethroned Taylor Swift‘s seventh album, Lover (2019), from the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart last September after being in the top spot for only one week. It sold more than 270,000 copies in only its first week.

One of the album’s tracks, “7empest”, even earned the band the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

Opening up for the four-piece metal act will be New York City-based alt. rock group Blonde Redhead and The Acid Helps, according to Blabbermout.net

The acts will split opening act duties throughout the tour, with the former playing from April 16 to May 5 and the latter opening between May 29 and June 23 — except at Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, Fear Inoculum is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Additional updates and tour dates can be found through the official Tool website.

An exclusive VIP ticket presale begins for members of the Tool Army this Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28, at the same time.

Tool 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates have been bolded below **

April 16 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 — Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center

April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena

April 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

April 22 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

April 29 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

May 1 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 5 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

June 2 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

June 4 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

June 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

June 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

June 10 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 16 — Wichita, Kans. @ InTrust Bank Arena

June 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center