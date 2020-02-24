Tool Announces Surprise North American Tour, 5 Canadian Dates

Less than a month after concluding the southern leg of their 2020 U.S. tour, Tool has announced a brand new stretch of North American shows. Twenty-eight, to be exact.
The news of the spring trek was reported on Monday by Pitchfork, who revealed that the “Schism” rockers will play five Canadian shows across five different cities: Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg.
However, first, the tour will kick off on April 16 in Miami, Fla., before concluding nine weeks later in San Francisco, Calif., on June 23.
On the road, Tool will continue to promote its latest release, Fear Inoculum, which serves as both their first new album in 13 years and the long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2006 album 10,000 Days.
The 86-minute spanning album dethroned Taylor Swift‘s seventh album, Lover (2019), from the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart last September after being in the top spot for only one week. It sold more than 270,000 copies in only its first week.
One of the album’s tracks, “7empest”, even earned the band the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.
The acts will split opening act duties throughout the tour, with the former playing from April 16 to May 5 and the latter opening between May 29 and June 23 — except at Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tenn.
Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, Fear Inoculum is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Additional updates and tour dates can be found through the official Tool website.
An exclusive VIP ticket presale begins for members of the Tool Army this Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28, at the same time.
Tool 2020 North American tour dates
** All Canadian dates have been bolded below **
April 16 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
April 17 — Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center
April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena
April 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
April 22 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
April 25 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
April 29 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
May 1 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre
May 4 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 5 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 31 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
June 2 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
June 4 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
June 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
June 7 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
June 10 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 12 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 16 — Wichita, Kans. @ InTrust Bank Arena
June 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center