Harry Styles Shares Teaser Video For ‘Falling’

Harry Styles has made a splash on social media after sharing a preview of his latest video.

“Falling” is the fourth single to be released from the former One Direction star’s second solo-album, Fine Line.

In the teaser clip, the soaking wet Styles, 26, can be seen perched up against a wall as water floods the room around him.

The video follows the star’s recent water-themed Brit Awards performance, in which water gushed out of a grand piano as he belted out the emotional ballad.

Harry Styles performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The heartfelt performance came just days after the shocking suicide of “Love Island” host Caroline Flack.

Styles and Flack remained close after briefly dating back in 2011.

It’s been a tough month for the “Sign of the Times” singer, who was also mugged at knifepoint on Friday, Feb. 14.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement to ET Canada: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.”

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing,” the statement added.