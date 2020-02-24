Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant Through Her Nail Art

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t at the Staple Center memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday, but she had her own special way to pay tribute to the two.

“24 & 2 💜💛,” Lopez captioned a photo on Instagram that showed off her nails with the same numbers of both Kobe and Gianna’s jerseys.

RELATED: Michael Jordan Jokes That He’s Giving The World Another ‘Crying Jordan’ Meme During Emotional Speech At Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service

Lopez’s manicurist told E! News that the singer wanted to pay tribute in her own way.

“With Jennifer and Alex attending Kobe and Gianna’s celebration of life, Jen wanted to pay tribute,” he said. “And in celebration, she wore their numbers to honour them.”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Why Kobe Bryant Gifted Her Rachel McAdams’ Dress From ‘The Notebook’

Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was spotted at Staples Center to support the Bryant family.

The memorial service was full of tributes from Bryant’s celebrity friends including Michael Jordan, Beyonce and Christina Aguliera.