FX’s ‘The Most Dangerous Animal Of All’ Follows Investigation Into The Notorious Zodiac Killer

While estimates vary of how many murders the Zodiac Killer actually committed — with seven confirmed but another 30 potential kills — the notorious serial murder eluded justice, with the California Department of Justice keeping an open file since 1969.

A new FX docuseries, however, claims to have uncovered the identity of the killer — and in one of the most painful ways possible.

FX’s four-part “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is based on the book of the same name by Gary Stewart, who claims that a 10-year search for his biological father not only revealed his father’s identity, but also led to evidence that he was the Zodiac Killer.

“This is a story about a man’s quest for his identity to find out who he is, where he came from,” said the docuseries’ director, Kief Davidson, at a January session at the Television Critics Association press tour.

“It’s also a film very much about obsession,” he added. “So we have a character that actually, in so many ways, fits very much into what I’ve seen on FX before, complex characters like in ‘The Americans’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. There are so many shows on FX that really are around these larger-than-life characters.”

As Davidson explained, “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” isn’t a typical docuseries.

“We didn’t know going into this are we going to solve the Zodiac case or not. For me it was more about is there without the Zodiac part of it, would this be an intriguing story? And the answer was yes,” he said. “And I think with FX, we’re able to get weird with it, I guess, and really just do things that are very different. It’s a real interesting hybrid between documentary, and there’s scripted, sort of, recreation elements that are all done in a way that I don’t think it’s been done before.”

“The Most Dangerous Animal of All” premieres March 6.