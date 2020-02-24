Taraji P. Henson Leads Tributes To NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson Upon Her Death

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson died on Sunday at the age of 101.

Johnson helped NASA calculate trajectories for the first U.S. space missions. Taraji P. Henson portrayed Johnson in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures”.

“Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, poise, grace and beauty with the world! Because of your hard work little girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON!!! Your legacy will live on FORVER AND EVER!!! You ran so we could fly!!! I will forever be honored to have been apart of bringing your story to life,” Henson wrote on Instagram.

“Beautiful,” Octavia Spencer, who also starred in “Hidden Figures” commented.

NASA also paid tribute to Johnson on their Twitter.

“We’re saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honour her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers,” they tweeted.

From there, a number of other celebrities and public figures paid tribute including Barak Obama and Viola Davis. Read more of them below:

After a lifetime of reaching for the stars, today, Katherine Johnson landed among them. She spent decades as a hidden figure, breaking barriers behind the scenes. But by the end of her life, she had become a hero to millions—including Michelle and me. pic.twitter.com/isG29nwBiB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2020

RIP Katherine Johnson. Thanks for being a pioneer and hero. Rest well❤️ https://t.co/01snmzdxO7 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 24, 2020

RIP Katherine Johnson, thank you for blessing NASA and the world with your gifts and making Virginia proud. pic.twitter.com/h7w7OrbuOE — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) February 24, 2020