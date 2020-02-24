86-Year-Old Woman Sinks 94-Foot Putt After Asking ‘Where’s The Hole?’

Tiger Woods had better watch his back around 86-year-old around Mary Ann Wakefield.

In a video tweeted by the University of Mississippi Athletics Deparment, Wakefield is seen attempting to sink a 94-foot putt during an Ole Miss basketball game, with a winning putt earning her a free car.

The plucky octogenarian squints at the court, points and asks the event’s host, “Where’s the hole?”

“Right at the bottom of that flag, yes ma’am,” he replies.

She firms up her stance, takes aim and putts, the ball rolling down the court and right into the hole.

Wakefield can’t believe she did it, with the Ole Miss shark mascot giving her a hug as the crowd leaps to its feet.

“You just won a brand-new 2020 Nissan Altima!” the host tells the delighted Wakefield.

94 Feet? No problem. Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

Wakefield’s putt impressed pro golfer Kyle Thompson, who jokingly tweeted, “I’d still be on tour with Mary Ann Wakefield putting for me.”