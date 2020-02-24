Anderson Cooper Shuts Down Trump-Pardoned Felon Rod Blagojevich In Testy Interview: ‘Just Bulls**t’

Anderson Cooper was not having it when former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Friday and tried to paint himself as a victim instead of a criminal.

Blagojevich was pardoned by President Donald Trump last week while serving a 14-year sentence after being caught red-handed attempting to secure a bribe for an appointment to the Illinois Senate seat left vacant when Sen. Barack Obama was elected president.

During the contentious inteview, Blagojevich continued to portray himself as a victim after having served eight years of his sentence.

But when he described himself as a “political prisoner” whose situation was on par with that of Nelson Mandela — who was imprisoned for 27 years for defying the racist South African regime and its Apartheid-era segregation polices — that was to much for the 52-year-old anchor.

“You got out. You do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong, and you refused to do that, and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts,” Cooper fired back.

“And that may be big in politics today,” he added, “but it’s still, frankly, just bulls**t.”

Blagojevich went on to tell Cooper that during he’d come to discover the U.S. criminal justice system was “racist and corrupt,” but Cooper wasn’t buying that either.

“What’s sad is that you hadn’t actually learned that when you mattered, when you actually were the governor,” Cooper said.

“You talk about working for criminal justice reform? There’s a lot of … people in Illinois who actually, like, spit up when you say that, because when you were actually in power … you could have helped thousands of people with clemency cases, you blew it off” he continued, pointing out that Blagojevich’s successor “inherited a huge backlog… nearly 3,000 clemency petitions that you failed to review.”

Blagojevich was one of several convicted felons who received pardons from Trump last week, including notorious “junk bond king” Michael Milken and ex-New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.