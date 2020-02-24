The ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Week Takes An Awkward Turn As All Three Women Have To Share A Hotel Room

Things were a little different during the “Bachelor”‘s Fantasy Suites on Monday and a lot more awkward.

Compared to how things have been done in past seasons, this time around the three final women-Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F.- were all staying in the same hotel room together.

This meant as one woman would come from her sleepover with Peter Weber, the other ladies would be there to greet her and send the next one-off on her night alone.

Many people on Twitter suggested it was because producers wanted to make sure Madison, who is saving herself for marriage and gave Weber an ultimatum about sleeping with the other two, found out that he had sex with both Hannah Ann and Victoria.

However, Madison (who was the final of the Fantasy Suite dates) didn’t need the joint hotel room to find out as she flat out told Weber that she is “not OK with a guy to be kissing other women.”

Check out more reaction to the Fantasy Suites below:

Having the girls all together when Pete picked Hannah Ann up for a #fantasysuite date was maybe the most awkward thing that’s ever happened on this show. #Bachelor #pilotpete #HannahAnn — Julia W (@PeggyBidetDay) February 25, 2020

The Bachelor producers are terrible for making them all stay together #TheBachelor — S. Hooyer (@s_hooyer) February 25, 2020

I still can't believe the Bachelor producers decided to stick all the women in one fantasy suite room together. Lmaoo#TheBachelor — Karylin! 🍾 (@KARYLiiN6) February 25, 2020

I can’t imagine a more uncomfortable situation the bachelor producers could create than having them all stay together — Kate (@katecarbo) February 25, 2020

Scuse me… producers did too much budget cuts? Why make the girls stay together?!? Cruel #bachelor — Ally Mascarello (@AtotheEllo) February 25, 2020

Looking forward to the next season of the Bachelorette when @BachelorABC makes the final 3 men bunk together during fantasy suite week. Oh wait, they would only do this to women right? #Bachelor — Christina TO (@travelbugc) February 25, 2020

So 17 minutes in, we find out all 3 remaining women are living together. Peter walks in and we find out that they're living in the fantasy suite. It is the most shocking episode ever. #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/LGVxBXbeFH — Bruce Chang (@bruceechang) February 25, 2020

Well making the 3 of them stay together isn’t awkward at all…. hi, yeah I slept with your boyfriend last night. #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/HknpNGveoO — sнαηdеllе. (@ShandelleMarie) February 25, 2020

“Let’s have the girls live together during fantasy week!” The devil works hard but the Bachelor producers work harder. #TheBachelor — Kayla Joy 👸🏾 (@ThatsSoKB) February 25, 2020

Gotta say… forcing the girls to live together during fantasy suite week is next level, bachelor producers. #TheBachelor — Brittany Kay (@brittanykay21) February 25, 2020