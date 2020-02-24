The ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Week Takes An Awkward Turn As All Three Women Have To Share A Hotel Room

Things were a little different during the “Bachelor”‘s Fantasy Suites on Monday and a lot more awkward.
Compared to how things have been done in past seasons, this time around the three final women-Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F.- were all staying in the same hotel room together.
This meant as one woman would come from her sleepover with Peter Weber, the other ladies would be there to greet her and send the next one-off on her night alone.
Many people on Twitter suggested it was because producers wanted to make sure Madison, who is saving herself for marriage and gave Weber an ultimatum about sleeping with the other two, found out that he had sex with both Hannah Ann and Victoria.
However, Madison (who was the final of the Fantasy Suite dates) didn’t need the joint hotel room to find out as she flat out told Weber that she is “not OK with a guy to be kissing other women.”
Check out more reaction to the Fantasy Suites below: