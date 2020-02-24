BTS Sneak Peek: Photos, Tweets And Video Tease K-Pop Group’s Monday Night Appearance On Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Subway Special’

BTS fans are counting down the minutes until the wildly popular K-pop group appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday to perform the TV debut of “ON”.

In advance of the appearance, various teases have been shared on social media to share some info.

Among those tidbits: they’ll apparently be performing “ON” in the middle of Manhattan’s Grand Central Station, will engage in some shenanigans with Fallon on The Roots on an actual NYC subway car and pop into the city’s famed Katz’s Delicatessen. As a bonus, Fallon has also promised that group members Nanjoon and Jimin will reveal the truth about “the black bean noodle incident.”

Meanwhile, to pique fans’ interests even more, NBC has unveiled some photos of the BTS appearance:

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Look for BTS on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, Feb. 24.