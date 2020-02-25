Kristen Bell Reveals The Flirty Text Dax Shepard Accidentally Sent To Her Mom

Kristen Bell recalls a hilarious text exchange between her husband Dax Shepard and mom Lorelei during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Bell tells DeGeneres, “She sent a text message which said, ‘Be there by 11. Can’t wait to see you tonight.’

“He meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face, but instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant.”

The actress adds, “The minute you add an eggplant emoji, the entire story changes.”

Bell also talks about the time her 5-year-old daughter Delta ended up with a lot of Vaseline in her hair while taking a bath, as well as chatting about her one-eyed rescue dog, Barbara Biscuit.

The mother of two later talks about the one-year anniversary of her baby product line, Hello Bello, and how the brand is giving back to first responders, members of the military, and new and expectant parents.

Plus, Bell discusses her new children’s book, The World Needs More Purple People.