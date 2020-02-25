Courtney Love Shares Loving Tribute To Kurt Cobain On Wedding Anniversary

Courtney Love is remembering her and Kurt Cobain’s love.
Late Monday night, the Hole singer shared a post on Instagram in tribute to her late husband and Nirvana frontman, who took his own life in 1994.
The post features a photo of Love and Cobain from their wedding day, 28 years ago in Honolulu, Hawaii.
28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog 🐕 . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.
“28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel,” Love wrote.
The 55-year-old received loving messages from a number of famous followers, including Busy Philipps, who wrote, “Sending you love❤️.”
Others who commented included Arianne Phillips, Helena Christensen, Marc Jacobs, Bijou Phillips, Sadie Frost, and Gwendoline Christie.
Love and Cobain had one child together, Frances Bean Cobain.