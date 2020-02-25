Courtney Love Shares Loving Tribute To Kurt Cobain On Wedding Anniversary

Courtney Love is remembering her and Kurt Cobain’s love.

Late Monday night, the Hole singer shared a post on Instagram in tribute to her late husband and Nirvana frontman, who took his own life in 1994.

The post features a photo of Love and Cobain from their wedding day, 28 years ago in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel,” Love wrote.

The 55-year-old received loving messages from a number of famous followers, including Busy Philipps, who wrote, “Sending you love❤️.”

Others who commented included Arianne Phillips, Helena Christensen, Marc Jacobs, Bijou Phillips, Sadie Frost, and Gwendoline Christie.

Love and Cobain had one child together, Frances Bean Cobain.