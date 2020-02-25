Patrick Wilson Dons Black And White Wig, Shows Off Killer Vocals With Sia’s ‘Chandelier’

Patrick Wilson showed off his killer vocals as he belted out Sia’s track “Chandelier” over the weekend.

Wilson took the stage during the Montclair Film Benefit’s Divas Night Saturday at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey.

The actor went all out for the performance, donning a black-and-white Sia wig.

He also sang Tina Turner’s “River Deep Mountain High” and joined another singer to cover “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease”.

Wilson’s wife Dagmara Domińczyk gushed about having a crush on her other half after his performance.

They’ve been married for 15 years.

She posted: