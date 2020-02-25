Jodie Turner-Smith Serenades Joshua Jackson With The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song

By Corey Atad.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith doesn’t wanna wait.

On Monday, the “Queen & Slim” star tweeted that she was with husband Joshua Jackson at a Home Depot when the Paula Cole theme song from his old show “Dawson’s Creek” came on, and of course, she had to sing along.

Turner-Smith then shared a video to her Instagram Stories of the moment, mouthing along with the words to the song as Jackson smiled.

“Is there something amusing you, babe?” he said.

Photo: Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram
Jackson and Turner-Smith began dating in 2018 and got married in December 2019. They are now expecting their first child together.

