Jodie Turner-Smith Serenades Joshua Jackson With The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Theme Song

Jodie Turner-Smith doesn’t wanna wait.

On Monday, the “Queen & Slim” star tweeted that she was with husband Joshua Jackson at a Home Depot when the Paula Cole theme song from his old show “Dawson’s Creek” came on, and of course, she had to sing along.

we’re in home depot and they just started playing paula cole “i don’t want to wait” and you KNOW i had to serenade @VancityJax!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y1GsRvZl5n — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 24, 2020

Turner-Smith then shared a video to her Instagram Stories of the moment, mouthing along with the words to the song as Jackson smiled.

“Is there something amusing you, babe?” he said.

Photo: Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

Jackson and Turner-Smith began dating in 2018 and got married in December 2019. They are now expecting their first child together.