Kim Kardashian Joins A Powerful Motorcycle Gang With Cher And Naomi Campbell In The New ‘CR Fashion Book’

It’s a girl gang for the ages.

Featured on the cover of the new “Power” issue of CR Fashion Book magazine is Kim Kardashian, with alternate covers starring Cher and Naomi Campbell, highlighting their fights for people’s rights.

Kim Kardashian and Cher. Photo: Mert & Marcus for CR Fashion Book

Decked out in ’60s style and shot in beautiful black and white, the three fashion icons star as a “fearless fantasy biker gang” who are “fighting for rights and causes close to their hearts.”

In a preview of the issue at People, Kardashian speaks about her own activism on the issue of criminal justice and prison reform ahead of her new Netflix documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”.

“My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” the reality star explains. “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.”

She continues, “I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier…I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.”

Kardashian adds that she has no plans to quit the fight any time soon.

“I think that if you really stay focused you can do it all, and I don’t ever plan on slowing down,” she says. “I don’t want to! I love running my business and doing everything I’m doing, but I love this the most.”