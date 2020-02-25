Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Never A Fan Of Harvey Weinstein’ After Disgraced Director Is Found Guilty In Sexual Assault Trial

Donald Trump has said Harvey Weinstein being found guilty is a “great thing” for women.

The president spoke to reporters about Monday’s verdict during a press conference in India.

Trump shared, “I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein. I think he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way? He was a person I didn’t like.”

Donald Trump says he "was never a fan" of Harvey Weinstein, and the disgraced film producer’s sexual assault and rape convictions are "a great victory" for women https://t.co/2UHBCnWhra (video via @quicktake) pic.twitter.com/iLaLqr6m0J — Bloomberg (@business) February 25, 2020

“I knew him a little bit but not very well,” the POTUS added. “I knew him because he was in New York. Not a person I liked. I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats and my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back?”

Since the accusations against Weinstein emerged, it’s thought many Democrats donated their contributions from him to charity.

Insisting he didn’t know the specifics of the case, Trump went on, according to Deadline, “From the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing. It was a great victory and sends a very strong message. Very, very strong message.”

Weinstein was found guilty on the lesser counts of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and third-degree rape.

He was acquitted on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault.