Jenna Dewan Is Sweetly Serenaded By Fiancé Steve Kazee Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival

Jenna Dewan is feeling the love as she prepares to welcome her second child.

On Sunday night, the actress and dancer, 39, was given her own private concert by fiancé Steve Kazee.

“I’m the luckiest,” wrote the “Soundtrack” star, as she shared snippets of Kazee’s intimate performance to her Instagram Stories.

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Broadway star Kazee gently strummed the guitar and serenaded Dewan as the pregnant “Flirty Dancing” host lay back and relaxed in a comfortable silk robe.

The smitten singer even wrote a song about one of the family dogs to entertain his wife-to-be.

Jenna Dewan Instagram — Jenna Dewan Instagram

Dewan announced their engagement earlier this month after Kazee popped the question during her baby shower.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart,” she said, sharing their happy news on Instagram.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Files To Remove Channing Tatum’s Last Name Following Divorce

The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together back in September.

Dewan also shares a six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Files For A Counselor To Help Him And Jenna Dewan With Child Custody Schedule

Dewan previously opened up to ET about the “unspoken chemistry” that brought her and Kazee together.

“You just know if you have it,” she explained. “It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

“I am in a really great place and totally in love. It’s nice.”