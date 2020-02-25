Leonard Cohen’s ‘Thanks For The Dance’ Gets Gorgeous New Music Video

Leonard Cohen’s words and voice are being brought back to life.

On Tuesday, the official music video for the late Canadian icon’s song “Thanks for the Dance” debuted.

Directed by London-based photographer Harley Weir, the video features stunning images of people in nature and elsewhere, in some cases posing, and in others, dancing and moving together.

“I’m a huge fan of Leonard Cohen,” Weir said. “His lyrics are so raw and yet so warm. I am honoured to be a part of his legacy.”

Featured in the video are actress Rowan Blanchard as a bride waiting for rebirth, and model Lily Cole as Venus, surrounded by babies.

“Thanks for the Dance” was first released on Cohen’s posthumous album of the same name, which came out in 2019, and is nominated for Adult Alternative Album of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards.