Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder: ‘I Was Very Fearful’

Bebe Rexha has been open about her mental health struggles.

The 30-year-old singer is on the new cover of Self magazine, and in the issue, she addresses her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“I was very fearful,” she says. “I didn’t want to think there was something wrong with me.”

Bebe Rexha. Photo: Heather Hazzan for Self Magazine

Along with bipolar disorder, Rexha has also been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a menstrual condition that can cause severe irritability, depression, and anxiety.

“My mom would call it code red,” Rexha said. “A day before [my period started], I would feel like my world was ending … I would get into these funks and be really depressed and not want to leave my house.”

I felt nervous putting out this cover. I never wanted to be judged or labeled as “crazy.” There is still a stigma associated with mental illness and mental healthcare. Hopefully I can help to make a small change. Thank you @SELFmagazine https://t.co/wokPp4Io89 pic.twitter.com/1v5UhWyBd3 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 25, 2020

Rexha also talks about confronting her mental issues as the child of immigrant parents.

“Growing up, when I had anxiety and depression, they’d be like, just get over it. It’s all in your head. Take a walk,” she says. “For my parents, it was hard because they felt like it was a sense of failure. But it’s not their failure at all, it’s just an illness.”

Bebe Rexha. Photo: Heather Hazzan for Self Magazine

Going public with her diagnosis in April 2019 was also a big step for Rexha.

“That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy,” she says. “I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by this.’ And maybe it’ll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they’re going through a rough time. That’s why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that.”