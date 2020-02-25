Justin Bieber Returns To Canada To Film New Music Video For ‘Changes’

Justin Bieber just dropped a new music video for “Changes” on Apple Music.

Bieber returned to his Canadian roots and filmed the clip in the frozen landscape of Ontario, Canada.

He sings about some of the changes he’s gone through to get to this point in his life, before looking ahead as the seasons change.

Bieber told Apple Music of the release: “These videos were all shot in places in nature that meant something to me over the years and I’m thrilled that my fans get to experience the music with these concepts in mind.”

The video for “Changes” is the second release in the four-part Changes visual series directed by Michael D. Ratner. Additional videos will be released on Apple Music in the coming weeks.

The musician’s video comes after he landed his seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Changes.

Changes is the third-biggest opening for 2020, behind Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By and Halsey’s Manic.

Bieber is the youngest solo artist to ever attain seven No. 1 albums, taking over the record from Elvis Presley.