‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ Will Finally Be Available To Stream… As A Podcast

Twenty-five years of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” will finally be available for listening.

This week, Oprah Winfrey announced that starting March 3, she will be debuting “The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast”.

“Oprah is opening the vault,” a trailer announces. “Twenty-five years of legendary interviews, a-ha moments, ugly cries, and unforgettable surprises!”

With over 4,500 episodes having aired since 1986, the podcast will release 10 episodes each week.

The first batch of episodes re-released will include popular interviews with Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, and Suze Orman.