Not All The ‘Love Is Blind’ Engaged Couples Made It On The Show, Contestant Reveals

Not all the engaged couples made it on to the final “Love Is Blind” cut of the show, it’s been revealed.

Rory Newbrough was one of the contestants who got engaged to Danielle Drouin. However, his proposal was never aired.

The Netflix series saw 15 men and 15 women sit in pods with the hope of meeting the love of their life. But, of course, there was a twist… they’d have to get engaged to see what their other half actually looked like.

Newbrough told Women’s Health, “They [Netflix] were like, ‘We were expecting one or two [engagements], not eight! We set up to film five!’

“It was this weird whiplash moment, like ‘What!?’ They just kind of gave us our phones back and said ‘Good luck, thanks for joining us, but we just can’t cover your story.’”

Newbrough and Drouin took their own post-show vacation to Miami despite their love not airing on the show.

The romance didn’t last long though, according to Newbrough.

“The connection, at least on my side, was very pure and very real. I think it just wasn’t as real for her once she thought more through it,” he shared.

Newbrough added of the show, “As challenging as it was, if you asked me, ‘Would you do it again?’ I’d say yes in a heartbeat.”

Lexie Skipper and Westley Baer’s engagement also failed to make it to the show.