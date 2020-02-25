Diane Keaton Hilariously Stops Keanu Reeves From Fighting In Edited ‘John Wick’ Clip

Diane Keaton just wants Keanu to be okay.

Last week, the 74-year-old actress shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she inserted herself from “The First Wives Club” into a fight scene featuring Keanu Reeves in “John Wick 3”.

“I thought we were supposed to be helping each other, not ripping each other to shreds!” Keaton shouts in the clip, appearing to cause the fight to stop momentarily.

Keaton and Reeves famously shared the screen in the 2003 film “Something’s Gotta Give”, and they reunited while presenting an award at the 2020 Oscars earlier this month.