Taika Waititi Endorses ‘Taika Naptiti’ Twitter Account That’s Just Pictures Of Him Napping In Unusual Places

Director Taika Waititi is really good at napping.

The “Jojo Rabbit” director made one Twitter fan’s day by officially endorsing the funny “Taika Naptiti” account that features photos of him getting some shut-eye in various locales over the years, including awards shows, a baby stroller, a park bench, the back of cars, in the grass, and in his own director’s chair.

But, perhaps most impressive of all, is a shot of the New Zeland director snuggling in bed with his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”.

“People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward,” he posted on Twitter, encouraging friends, cast, and crew to submit pics to the Twitter account.

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

Never foget the this one in the oscars pic.twitter.com/Sbs2t7osII — Inverve (@leomontielo) February 25, 2020