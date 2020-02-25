Chris Harrison Explains Why Top Three ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Had To Room Together During Fantasy Suites: ‘To Force A Situation That Had To Happen’ 

Chris Harrison is giving “Bachelor” nation the answers they need to understand Monday night’s totally awkward fantasy suites episode.

This season, producers mixed things up and made a decision that shocked viewers. Instead of having the top three contestants live alone in separate rooms, Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett were forced to live together- a first for the show.

During the most recent podcast episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” hosted by former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, the “Bachelor” host goes behind the scenes to unpack why the women were roomies for the week.

“There are things we do as producers that will force you into this uncomfortable zone and force you into making this decision,” Harrison said. “Sometimes we will do it for your behalf, sometimes we will do it for the the guys or the girls.”

Of course, the Bachelor franchise TV host was referring to Prewett’s difficulty to express to Peter Weber that she is saving herself for marriage and that she would not be comfortable moving forward in their love journey if Weber gets intimate with Sluss or Fuller during their individual fantasy suites.

“And so this was to force a situation that had to happen, and it had to happen this week,” Harrison continued. “If we get to proposal week, then this guy is really screwed and there’s no chance this works. We got to figure this out, and there is really only one way to do it.”

“So, yeah, it was tough love and it was really awkward and, again as you know, in the history of the show, I don’t know if we’ve ever done this, but we decided to do it this week because these are conversations that needed to be had.”

Harrison went on to explain why it was time for Prewett to not only open up to Weber, but to her fellow contestants as well: “We needed Madison to face Victoria and Hannah Ann and have them express their emotions on this because, again, it’s just this guy and his perspective, and I don’t know if that’s the greatest thing right now.”

He left viewers with some insight into what fans can expect moving forward from probably the most awkward fantasy suites episode yet. Based on what he had to say, the finale sounds quite messy.