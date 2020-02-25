Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings Announce 17-Date Canadian Tour

Burton Cummings (R) belts out tune as Randy Bachman plays guitar with the rest of the Guess Who in front of a small hometown crowd of about 250 people at the Crescentwood Community Centre in Winnipeg on Saturday May 20, 2000.

For the second time in only a year, former The Guess Who bandmates Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have made plans to go back out on tour.

The ‘Together Again’ tour was announced on Monday, through an official Live Nation press release, and will see the Winnipeg-born duo play 17 shows across 17 different cities in Canada this summer.

On June 11, the rock veterans kick things off in Windsor, Ont., before concluding seven weeks later in Montreal, on July 29. Along the way, the duo will hit cities like Regina, Sask., Medicine Hat, Alta., Toronto and their hometown.

Not only will Bachman, 76, and Cummings, 72, perform some of their biggest solo hits, but they’ll celebrate much of the words for The Guess Who’s extensive back-catalogue, as well as Bachman-Turner Overdrive‘s.

Formally of the Guess Who, Randy Bachman, front, and Burton Cummings, pose for a photograph in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2006. — Nathan Denette/CP Photo

On touring “together again,” Bachman said, “We are having more fun now.”

He continued: “There is a lot of love and respect for each other. Working together with Burton again musically is like riding a bike, easy and fun, but with everyone clapping along as we do it.”

An exclusive ticket presale begins this Tuesday, Feb. 25 for American Express cardholders at 10 a.m. in each local timezone.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28 at the same time.

2020 ‘Together Again’ tour dates

June 11 — Windsor, Ont. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Unite 150 Concert

June 28 — Regina, Sask. @ Brandt Centre

June 30 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

July 3 — Medicine Hat, Alta. @ Canalta Centre

July 6 — Victoria, B.C. @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

July 7 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

July 14 — Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre

July 15 — Halifax, N.S. @ Scotiabank Centre

July 17 — St. John’s, N.L. @ Mile One Centre

July 19 — Summerside, P.E.I. @ Credit Union Place

July 21 — St. Catharines, Ont. @ Meridian Centre

July 22 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

July 24 — Kemptville, Ont. @ Kemptville Live Music Festival

July 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 — Montreal, Que. @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis

