Kelly Clarkson Wows Melissa Etheridge With Incredible Cover Of ‘I’m The Only One’

Another day, another incredible “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson’s latest performance sees her belt out a stunning version of Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m The Only One”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Want You To Want Me’ In Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

The musician shows off her killer vocals once again, walking through the dancing crowd as her guitarist nails the solo onstage.

Etheridge was a huge fan of the performance, posting on Twitter:

Clarkson’s latest cover comes after she was joined by Wilson Phillips to sing their track “Hold On”.

The talk-show host surprised the audience by lifting up the curtain to reveal the group, who helped her finish off the song.