‘No Time To Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga Takes Viewers Behind The Scenes Of The Latest James Bond Movie

Director Cary Fukunaga is treating viewers to a behind-the-scenes look at “No Time To Die” in a new video that features never-before-seen footage at the upcoming James Bond film.

“This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig,” Fukunaga says as he explains the motivation behind the story for the 25th edition of the franchise. In this new chapter, Fukunaga explains 007 is struggling with his role because “the world has changed.”

“The rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be” for Bond, promising a new opponent who is “stronger and smarter than SPECTRE.”

In the film, Bond will face a new villain unlike anything he has seen before in the form of Safin, played by Rami Malek.

“‘No Time To Die’ is the culmination of all that Bond has become with all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss — what is that mission that is his most challenging and difficult? That was our target and we aim to do something extraordinary with this one,” he says.

“No Time To Die” arrives in theatres on April 10.