Jennifer Garner Promotes Longtime Friend’s Haircare Line With Instagram Demonstration

This week Jennifer Garner lathered up with her Instagram followers, inviting them along as she washed her hair.

The actress put her her daily regime on display as she jumped into the shower and pulled out her bathing products. Garner got on board with her longtime pal’s haircare brand Virtue Labs in December 2019.

And on Monday, she took things a step further explaining why her hairstylist Adir Abergel’s line of products are to die for, all while demonstrating their worthiness in a wetsuit and goggles.

“I don’t know about one person who doesn’t care about having the best possible hair they can have. Show ’em to me. A couple years ago scientists found a way to extract a protein, it’s called Alpha Keratin 60ku and it’s the protein that’s in your hair and nails. I know it’s supposed to be great for colour. I don’t totally get the science to be honest, but they claim to make your hair thicker and they actually do,” the actress said. “It’s called Virtue.”

Garner raved about Abergel’s brand in the Insta post caption: “I fell for #VirtueLabs as soon as [Adir] shared with me and now I’m working with them to help spread the word—because it NO JOKE will change what is happening on your head. Oh yes, I mean what I say. Give it a shot.”

Meanwhile, the actress revealed her beauty routine is pretty low-key: “I work out pretty hard so I almost wash it every day.”